Friendship House volunteers earn President’s Volunteer Service Award

Friendship House

MIDDLESEX – Twelve Friendship House volunteers are receiving national recognition for their service during last year. Despite the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire team of volunteers continued to serve week after week to make it possible for Friendship House to continue to support the community through provision of food and programs.

In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too. The award has continued under each administration, honoring the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation.

Friendship House in Middlesex became a certifying organization for the national program, recorded and submitted the volunteer hours for each individual. Based upon these hours, two Gold awards, four Silver awards, and six bronze awards were conferred. Each recipient receives a certificate, a pin, and a letter of recognition from President Biden. The recipients live locally and represent the communities of Middlesex, Vine Valley, Potter, Rushville, Stanley, and Canandaigua.

• Shirley Dean - Gold

• Jan Fisher - Silver

• Sue Ford - Silver

• Rick Foringer - Bronze

• Cathy Guattery - Gold

• Nicholas Guattery - Bronze

• Dawn Lippencott - Silver

• Jim Loomis - Bronze

• Lucinda Loomis - Bronze

• John Milligan - Silver

• Pat Stringer - Bronze

• Sue VanWie - Bronze

President Biden’s letter of recognition highlights the great value of volunteers and reads in part:

“Throughout our country’s history, the American story has been strengthened by those who combine an optimism about what can be with the resilience to turn that vision into reality. I know I 'm not alone in recognizing that those who are willing to step up and volunteer in service of community and country are essential to the ongoing work of forming our more perfect union.

"By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face - solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all three.”

“We are so proud of every one of our volunteers who, despite the challenges of the pandemic, stepped up to continue to serve the community. We are especially proud that over half our volunteers qualified to be awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award 2020”, commented Ron Milton, Friendship House Board Member.

About Friendship House – The mission of the Friendship House of Middlesex is to provide supplemental food and clothing in addition to educational & resource information to the needy in the Marcus Whitman School District who have been impacted by financial problems as a result of unemployment, divorce, disability, health, domestic violence, homelessness, disaster, aging, and rising cost of living. We gather, store, and distribute goods to those who find themselves in a time of special need and crisis, and support their efforts to regain self sufficiency through education. Our mission is based on compassion, and we respect the dignity of each person we serve. The Friendship House Pantry and Thrift Store seek to collaborate with those who share our values and our mission.