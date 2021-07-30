Middlesex two-car crash sends two to hospital

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

A two-car rollover crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. July 27 on Route 245 near Gray Road in Middlesex. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies, Middlesex Fire and Ambulance, and Medic 55 responded.

Deputies say Skhyler S. Smith, 17, of Naples, was driving northeast on Route 245 when he entered the opposite lane of traffic and struck another vehicle driven by John F. Hobart, 65, with passenger Helen J. Hobart, 66, of Middlesex, causing their vehicle to rollover.

The Hobarts were taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua with non-life threatening back injuries. Smith was cited with speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to keep right, and unsafe tires.