Mr. Mustard to play Courthouse Concert Aug. 11

Yates Concert Series

PENN YAN – The final Yates Concert Series Wednesday night free concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 on the Courthouse lawn in Penn Yan. Mr. Mustard, a Beatles tribute band, will be performing. George, Tom, Mike, and Mick always deliver superb musicianship, strong vocals, and an engaging style that will make you laugh, cry, sing along, and return to a time when you knew all the lyrics.

This concert is free; however, the well-known yellow buckets will be available for making a free-will donation. Bring your own lawn chair. Unvaccinated persons are asked to wear masks and socially distance, while vaccinated people do not need to follow those protocols. In the case of inclement weather, the concert may move into the neighboring Baptist Church. In that case only 250 fully vaccinated persons will be able to attend. Proof of vaccination will be required. On the day of the concert, check the Yates Concert Series Facebook page or listen to local radio for up-to-date information.

Refreshments will be provided this week by the Dundee Rotary Club.

The Mr. Mustard concert is sponsored by the Yates County Republicans. Due to an omission, it should be noted that last week's Community Band concert was also sponsored by Terry Button Farms, Terry & Debbie Button.

This is the final concert of the season. Thank you for joining us. We hope to see you next year.