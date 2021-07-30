NY State Speed Awareness Week July 31 – Aug. 8

Yates County Sheriff's Office

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a targeted program to reduce speed-related crashes to save lives during this campaign organized by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

“Speed not reasonable and prudent, especially with special hazards that may exist is occurring too much on our roadways,” said Sheriff Ron Spike, “Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers, and other users of the roadways at tremendous risk, especially when in an area where sharing the roads with slow moving vehicles such as horse and buggies, farm equipment, and bicycles.”

During Speed Awareness Week, police officers across New York State will engage the public to inform and educate about the dangers of speeding, and will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits.