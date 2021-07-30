Penn Yan man charged with assaulting officer, promoting prison contraband

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Parmalee charged with assaulting an officer, promoting prison contraband

STEUBEN COUNTY – Sheriff Jim Allard reports that Tucker A. Parmelee, 23, of Sutherland Road, Penn Yan, was arrested at the Steuben County Jail following an investigation of alleged possession of cannabis by an inmate and an assault of an officer.

It is alleged that Parmelee secreted an amount of cannabis in his body when being booked into the jail, and then attempted to smoke it while in his cell. It is also alleged that while being removed from his cell, he intentionally struck a corrections officer, causing injury.

Parmelee was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree promoting prison contraband, both class D felonies. He was arraigned in Steuben’s Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the jail. The officer was treated by medical staff and released.

Parmalee was previously arrested in Steuben County in July of last year on charges of assault, aggravated harassment, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly intentionally causing an injury to an 18-month-old child.