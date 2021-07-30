PYTCo. and Arts Center present fundraising concert

Staff reports

PENN YAN – "Love is in the air," and in the aria. The Penn Yan Theater Company (PYTCo.) and the Arts Center of Yates County (ACYC) celebrate the art of love with a special community concert highlighting love's Ballads Through the Ages. Some of the area’s best vocalists will perform a selection of the greatest ballads of all time, with music from medieval Europe to the 21st century.

Come support the performing and visual arts in Yates County and celebrate the musical evolution of the ballad on Friday, Aug. 6. The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Courthouse Park on Main Street in Penn Yan. This is a “bring your own lawn chair” event. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the First Baptist Church next door. Tickets are $10 per person and $8 for seniors or children. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit both PYTCo. and ACYC.

Tickets are available on the PYTCo. website https://www.pytco.org/shows, at the Arts Center, and at the door.

The Penn Yan Theater Company is a nonprofit community theater group established in 1978. PYTCo. performs quality musicals, variety shows, and plays throughout the year.

The Arts Center of Yates County is the premier nonprofit visual arts center in the region, offering a wide range of professional exhibits, artistic workshops, and family events throughout the year.

If you go

What: Ballads Through the Ages concert

Where: Penn Yan Courthouse Lawn (First Baptist Church if weather is inclement)

When: Friday, August 6, 6:30 pm

Who: presented by Penn Yan Theater Company and Arts Center of Yates County

Tickets: $10, seniors & children $8; available on the PYTCo. website, https://www.pytco.org/shows, at the Arts Center, and at the concert.