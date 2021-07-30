Red Cross schedules upcoming blood drives

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

YATES COUNTY – The American Red Cross is conducting upcoming blood drives as blood supplies of all blood types remain extremely low.

• Tuesday, Aug. 3

Dundee American Legion 12:30-6:30 (extended one hour), 10 Spring St., Dundee

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 12:30-5:30, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan

• Tuesday, Aug. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Branchport Fire House, Route 54A, Branchport.

• Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yates Community Center, 463 N. Main St., Penn Yan.

Staffing at a drive is determined by appointments, which are encouraged. Walk-in donors will be accommodated if time permits.

Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or download the Red Cross Donor App which will provide you with a current donor card. Save up too 15 minutes at the drive by completing a Rapid Pass which includes pre-donation reading and the health questionnaire. Go to www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or your donor app.