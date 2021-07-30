Take 'A Walk Through Yates County History' Aug. 14

Yates County History Center

PENN YAN – Don’t miss out on the beloved annual event, "A Walk Through Yates County History," at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Lakeview Cemetery on Elm Street in Penn Yan.

Attendees will meet the mysterious "Lady In Granite," gentleman farmer Robert Selden Rose, Mary Wagener Hanford (daughter of Abraham Wagener), suffragette Julia Shepard, and abolitionist Rhoda Ogden Bradley. Hear their stories as you enjoy the beautiful grounds of the cemetery, which are listed on the National Historic Register.

The reanimating actors are volunteers known as the "Dearly Departed Players." They interpret local history for the Yates County History Center, the Penn Yan Public Library, and other history groups around the county.

Attendees are urged to park in the municipal parking lot across from the Elm Street gate. There will be signs. Tickets are $10 each or $20 for a family. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 21. Listen to WFLR for announcements or check Yates County History Center's Facebook page for weather updates.

This event is sponsored by YCHC and the Penn Yan Public Library.