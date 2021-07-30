A Weekend of watercolors at Cobblestone Springs

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

August Watercolor Workshops with Kristin Malone

Exploring Watercolor Methods – Aug. 13 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This workshop is an introduction to basic watercolor methods, with particular focus on creating washes. Included will be demonstrations, exercises, handouts, and lots of opportunity to explore this medium, working either indoors or out. Designed for beginners or those who are looking for a jump start. Program Fee: $70. To register, email cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com or call 607-243-8212. Cobblestone Springs Retreat Center is located between Dundee and Himrod at 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee.

Awareness of Depth with Watercolor – Aug. 14 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The focus of this workshop is to increase awareness of depth and learn and practice various methods of showing depth with watercolor. Atmospheric perspective as well as linear perspective will be addressed. Some basic knowledge of watercolor is beneficial for those taking this workshop. Program Fee: $70. To register, email cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com or call 607-243-8212. Cobblestone Springs Retreat Center is located between Dundee and Himrod at 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee.

Both programs for this weekend with an overnight stay in the mansion are available for $200. Please bring your own lunch; coffee and tea will be provided.