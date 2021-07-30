Yates County Chamber of Commerce launches new Travel Guide

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

FINGER LAKES – Recreation, Relaxation, Tasting and Touring – it’s all here. The tagline of Yates County’s tourism brand, Finger Lakes Countrysides, encompasses the area perfectly. You’ll also spot these words on the front cover of their new travel guide that is now available to the public.

The Chamber embarked on a rebrand at the end of 2019, releasing a new logo and website in 2020. This new travel guide is another component that helps bring the brand full circle.

“We were not able to do execute this project in 2020 due the uncertainty of COVID-19, so that gave us plenty of time to work on meaningful, useful content that we knew potential visitors and residents were looking for,” said Chelsea Race, director of marketing.

This vibrant and exciting publication is a great resource for trip planning and navigating Yates County for those who are here and looking to explore the area. The guide is available at the Yates County Visitors Center and the Chronicle-Express in Penn Yan, as well as local lodgings, attractions, businesses. The Chamber also contracted with Brand Connect Innovations to distribute the travel guide to other regional markets and Thruway Info Centers.

You can also view and share the guide digitally. This version is a user-friendly flipbook program with clickable links. Visit www.fingerlakescountrysides.com to access the guide online and browse the website.