The art of ice cream socializing

Arts Center of Yates County

KEUKA LAKE – Summer socializing is at its height as the rush to summer’s end begins. Celebrate with the Arts Center of Yates County at the fourth annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 15 at its Sunny Point facility. The social combines great company, great pottery, great ice cream and great music at a wonderful lakeside location.

Local potters, including Faith Benedict, Katie Brockman, Kim Cutler, the Rochester Area Folk Art Guild, Barb and Eric Havill, Debbie Koop, Stephanie Marshall, Krista Pazzaglia and Laura Wallace, have donated handcrafted bowls which can be purchased (first come, first served) at the event for $20 per bowl. The bowls are then filled with Seneca Farms ice cream with a variety of toppings available to suit all tastes. Paper “kiddie bowls” are also available for $5 each. Enjoy your special sundae outside on the Sunny Point lawn where professional guitarist David Boyd will be providing entertainment.

The Social runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sunny Point, located at 868 East Lake Road. Parking is available along Route 54, and a golf cart shuttle is available. Come by car, bike, foot, or boat for this fun “height of summer” event to benefit the Arts Center of Yates County! The event is free and open to anyone, but children should be accompanied by a parent. For more information, contact the Arts Center at 315-536-8226.

