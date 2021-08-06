August is ‘Finger Lakes Wine Month’

Finger Lakes Wine Alliance

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in partnership with the Wine Trails of Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga Lakes, Finger Lakes Wine Country, and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, proudly kicks off the new Finger Lakes Wine Month celebration this August.

Over 65 wineries in the region have signed on to participate and will be flying a “Finger Lakes Wine Month” flag outside their tasting rooms for the entire month. Locals and visitors to the region can expect special experiences and events including music, happy hours, access to exclusive library wines and more at these wineries. Wine dinners and meet-ups at area restaurants will help celebrate the food-friendly nature of Finger Lakes cool-climate wines, and local bottle shops across the Finger Lakes will highlight favorite regional producers.

All participating wineries events and special promotions can be found at www.flxwinemonth.com; Finger Lakes wine lovers can find out what’s happening day by day with the Calendar of Events, or look through the Perks and Highlights to see what special-offerings and promotions happening are across the region in August.

Follow along and share your own Finger Lakes Wine Month celebrations on social media by following and tagging @flxwinemonth and using the hashtag #flxwinemonth.

With its glacier-sculpted landscapes, ideal microclimates and gifted winegrowers, the Finger Lakes region is home to almost 150 wineries that produce exceptional cool-climate wines and world-class Rieslings. For more information, visitwww.fingerlakeswinealliance.com, call 315-563-1480 or connect on Facebook or Instagram.