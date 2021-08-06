Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day at YCC Aug. 20

Staff reports

PENN YAN – The Yates Community Center will host a National Senior Citizens Day celebration Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A variety of free classes will be offered; from strength & balance, chair yoga, container gardening, sip & chat, brain games, injury prevention, independence at home, insurance information, and more.

Come join YCC for one or all the scheduled events. Seniors, family members, community, and caregivers aged 50+ are also welcome to join.

Call YCC for more information at 315-536-3354, or email them at contact@yatescc.org. Pre-register by Aug. 18 and be entered in a drawing for a free YCC gift bag.



Schedule of Events

• 9 - 9:45 a.m. – Tea, coffee, water, and information about the YCC

• 10 a.m. - noon – Bob Naprava Insurance: find out if your insurance pays for a gym membership.

• 10 - 10:45 a.m. – Strength and Balance Class, taught by instructor Dawn Shipman

• 10:30 a.m. - noon – Independent at Home, with Robert & Rosemary Knapp

• 10:30 a.m. - noon – Christin Rotondo, from Juzo Compression Wraps

• 11 - 11:45 a.m. – Chair Yoga, with Colleen Runner

• 12:30 p.m. – Lattimore Physical Therapy demo

• 1:30 - 2 p.m. – Nutrition, with Gretchen Scalpi, RDN, CDCES Nutrition & Wellness Consultant

• 2 - 3 p.m. – Container Gardening, with Cornell Cooperative Extension