Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) can help with payments in arrears

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

YATES COUNTY – Qualifying residents are eligible for rental or utility assistance to help with:

• Up to 12 months of rental arrears payments for rents accrued on or after March 13, 2020.

• Up to 3 months of additional rental assistance if the household spends 30 percent or more of their gross monthly income to pay for rent.

• Up to 12 months of electric or gas utility arrears that have accrued on or after March 13, 2020.

For assistance applying or if you have additional questions, please contact:

• Our Town Rocks at 607-426-4015

• ProAction of Steuben and Yates at 315-279-4321

• The Living Well Mission at 315-536-0838

• Yates County DSS at 315-536-5183

• 844-NY1RENT (844-691-7368)

• Or apply today at: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/Emergency-Rental-Assistance/