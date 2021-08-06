Folk Art Guild Ceramic Show opens Aug. 13

Rochester Folk Art Guild

MIDDLESEX – The Rochester Folk Art Guild will present a Ceramic Show at East Hill Gallery beginning Aug. 13. The renowned, Middlesex-based craft community will host the the show, titled 'From Apprentice to Mentor: A study of Influences, Traditions, and Expressions.' It will continue through the Labor Day Weekend.

Master Potter Annie Schliffer started her journey as an apprentice at the Rochester Folk Art Guild in 1972. Through her many years at the Guild and extensive cultural exploration, Annie has become an accomplished ceramic artist and mentor.

Beginning Aug.13, East Hill Gallery will feature present and former potters from Rochester Folk Art Guild and include, along with Annie, the following Guild apprentices who studied with her and are now ceramic artists in their own right:

• Nicole Hummel, of Eugene, Ore.

• Turiya Gross, Taos, N.M.

• Renata Mastroti, Annapolis, Md.

• Renata Wadsworth, Ithaca

• Jesse Marianacci Valone, Canandaigua

• Claire Willis, Chicago, Ill.

Each one of these talented clay artists have found their own unique expressions and have continued the tradition of apprenticeship, passing their passions and skills on to another generation.

A selection of work from each of them will be on display and for sale along with that of their mentor, Schliffer, in the Guild's East Hill Gallery where the Guild will host an opening Aug. 13 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The show will run through Labor Day weekend.

East Hill Gallery is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.or by appointments, and is located at 1445 Upper Hill Road, Middlesex. The Guild offers events and programs throughout the year. Find more information at: folkartguild.org.