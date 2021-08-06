N.Y. Democratic Party County Chairs call for Cuomo to resign

YATES COUNTY – In a press release received Friday, Aug. 6, the Co-Chairs of the Yates County Democratic Committee have joined with their colleagues in New York's other counties to call for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in light of the numerous sexual harassment accusations he faces.

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE UNDERSIGNED NEW YORK DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CHAIRS:

"We, the undersigned Democratic County chairs, call upon Governor Cuomo to immediately resign.

"We firmly stand with our state chair, Jay Jacobs, in his call for the Governor’s resignation.

"We support President Biden and all our elected officials in their call for Governor Cuomo to resign.

"We have individually called for his resignation, and now we do so with one voice.

"We thank him for his years of service to the great state of New York, which we all know he holds dear, but demand that he immediately step down.

"It’s time to move on."