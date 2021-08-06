Torrey Supervisor Patrick Flynn honored for 40 years of service

TORREY – Longtime public servant Patrick H. Flynn was honored with a retirement party Thursday, Aug. 5, hosted by the town at Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Brewery at City Hill. In attendance were dozens of well-wishers who have worked with and benefited from Flynn's service as a Town Board member, Yates County legislator, and most recently as supervisor of the Town of Torrey.

The party is in advance of Flynn's retirement Dec. 31 at the end of his term as Torrey supervisor. He retired as vice chair of the Yates County Legislature in December 2007 at the end of his final term, having served 30 years.

Flynn followed in and exceeded his father's footsteps in service to the town and county. The father, P. Henry Flynn served in the same capacities over the span between 1950 and 1973; while the son, Patrick H. Flynn, served from 1982 to 2021.

The two Flynns now also share the honor of having the Torrey Town Office dedicated to their service. The highlight of Thursday's party was Flynn's toddler granddaughter unveiling the office's new sign (with help from Town Clerk Betty Daggett), bearing the dedication and the town's new logo design which was adopted this, his final term.

Accompanied by his wife, Marilyn, and their children and grandchildren, Flynn was honored in speeches from his own son, Patrick, as well as the Town Board members and Yates County Legislature Chairman Douglas Paddock. Flynn was also presented with a book of memories inscribed by many of the people he served and served with, gathered by the efforts of grateful resident Linda Lefko. Many of the memories refer to his quiet demeanor, accented by his dry and subtle wit.