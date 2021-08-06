Wetmore convicted of felony larceny, forgery, and fraud

Former St. Mark’s Terrace employee stole from and defrauded seven residents plus three others

PENN YAN – In Yates County Criminal Court, Amy Wetmore (formerly MacKerchar) entered a guilty plea to second-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, and second-degree forgery in full satisfaction of her 54-count indictment.

The charges stem from a series of thefts and fraud targeting residents of St. Mark’s Terrace during a time when Wetmore was the director of the Enriched Housing Program. The total amount she stole from residents, the housing program, and others was $108,367.80

Wetmore’s guilty plea before Judge Jason L. Cook July 8 was a plea bargain with the court and Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella. She was promised a sentence cap of three to nine years in state prison. She is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21.

After a long and exhaustive investigation by New York State Police and Casella’s office, dating back over two years, Wetmore was charged with 54 counts, including second-degree grand larceny (class C felony), third-degree grand larceny (D felony), second-degree forgery, second-degree possession of a forged instrument (class D felonies), third-degree forgery, and fraudulently obtaining a signature (class A misdemeanors).

Wetmore was originally arrested in September 2020 on just nine felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly stealing money from 10 elderly residents of Penn Yan she was entrusted to help. She was arraigned on the new indictment Dec. 8 and was released on her own recognizance under the New York state bail reform law.

Casella says Wetmore took undue advantage of seven residents of St. Mark’s Terrace as well as three other victims. Upon learning of the charges, the St. Mark’s Terrace board responded by suspending Wetmore from her position, and improving their internal controls over finances to prevent such a thing from happening again. She was later terminated from her job.