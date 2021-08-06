Yates County Habitat for Humanity selects partner family for 19th home

Yates County Habitat for Humanity

PENN YAN – If you've driven past the Five Points area of Penn Yan recently, you may have noticed signs of construction activity at 300 E. Elm St. This is the next work site for Yates County Habitat for Humanity, whose dedicated volunteers are building their 19th home there. When completed, it will be a two-story home with four bedrooms and two baths.

After a multi-year process that was interrupted by the pandemic, Yates Habitat recently selected the Steve and Marcy Hall family, of Penn Yan, as their partner family on this home. The Halls and their four children, Aidan, Domonick, Jeremiah, and Mylee, will contribute a minimum of 500 hours of “sweat equity” toward the completion of their future home, helping the all-volunteer crew as the home is built from the ground up.

Volunteers welcome

Yates Habitat build days are Wednesdays and Saturdays. Volunteers do not need to have building skills, and all tools are provided. Cam’s Pizza is generously donating food to the all-volunteer work crew on Wednesdays. Volunteers are also needed to provide food to the work site on Saturdays. If you would like to volunteer to provide food, please call Marsha at 315-694-9075.

Thanks to donors

Yates Habitat thanks the many generous businesses in the county, including Carey’s Lumber, Pinckney Hardware, Dunkin’ Donuts, Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating, Keuka Housing Council, Cam’s Pizzeria, the Antique Inn, and others, who have helped Habitat keep their homes affordable. Yates Habitat is also excited to announce two recent substantial donations, one from Lowe's Home Improvement and another from Greenidge Generation. Monetary donations are always welcome, and donations in kind are considered on an individual basis.

If you are interested in donating to Yates County Habitat for Humanity, or in becoming a volunteer, contact them at yatescountyhabitatforhumanity@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.