Bomb threat made at Penn Yan Schools

PENN YAN – All of the Penn Yan Central School's buildings were locked down for about 1 1/2 hours this afternoon Tuesday, Aug. 10 after a bomb threat was made by phone at approximately 1 p.m.

With Assistant Superintendents for Business, Cathy Milliman, and for Instruction, Greg Baker, in charge of the school while Superintendent Howard Dennis is on vacation, the administration posted the following announcement on their website:

"This afternoon, the district received a concerning phone call. Out of an abundance of caution, we locked down the buildings and contacted law enforcement. Upon investigation, there was no actual threat."

Penn Yan Police, Yates County Sheriff's Deputies, and N.Y. State police blocked access to the grounds while the buildings were searched and declared safe. Yates County Sheriff's Investigator Lt. Scott Backer says there will be a joint investigation by the agencies into who is responsible for making the threat.

Milliman and Baker stated that Dennis was made aware of the situation and will return Monday.