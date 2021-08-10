Dresden Concert Aug. 17 – '2 Young 2 B Old'

Staff reports

DRESDEN – Tuesday night, Aug. 17 from 6 - 8 pm, 2 Young 2 B Old will be performing at the Village of Dresden Gazebo, presented by the Yates Concert Series.

The free concert takes place at the Gazebo lawn on the corner of Main and Cornelia Streets in Dresden. If the weather doesn't permit to have the concert outdoors, it will be held inside at the Methodist Church on Cornelia St.

Save the Date: Sept.7, Ken Campbell is returning for our final concert for the season.Thank you to the Yates Concert Series for bringing this concert to Dresden.