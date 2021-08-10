SUNY Geneseo to host ACE Fellow Dr. Tim Sellers of Keuka College

Kevin Frisch, Keuka College

Keuka College’s Associate Provost was selected as a 2021-22 American Council on Education Fellow.

KEUKA PARK – Denise Battles, President of SUNY Geneseo, has announced that Keuka College Associate Provost Dr. Tim Sellers, a 2021-22 American Council on Education (ACE) Fellow, will spend the 2021-22 academic year on the SUNY Geneseo campus.

“Selection as a host institution is a sign of the outstanding reputation and commitment to excellence at SUNY Geneseo,” said Sherri Lind Hughes, director of the ACE Fellows Program and a 2002-03 Fellow. “An ACE Fellow chooses an institution not only for its rigorous academic environment, high-quality efforts to educate students, but also its strong desire to invest in the future of higher education senior leadership as well.”

Established in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program is designed to strengthen institutional and leadership capacity in American higher education by identifying and preparing faculty and staff for senior positions in college and university administration. Fifty-two Fellows, nominated by the senior administration of their institutions, will comprise the 2021-22 cohort at colleges and universities across the nation.

Nearly 2,000 higher education leaders have participated in the ACE Fellows Program over the past five decades, with more than 80% of Fellows having served as senior leaders of colleges and universities.

“It’s truly an honor to be included in a program as extensive and transformational as the ACE Fellows,” said Sellers, who is also a professor of Biology and Environmental Sciences at the College. “Especially now, with the many new challenges colleges are being forced to navigate, the experiences and training afforded by the fellowship will prove extremely valuable.”

Sellers is the founder and director of the Center for Aquatic Research at Keuka College and a science advisor for the Keuka Lake Association. He earned a B.A. in Environmental Science from the University of Colorado, and an M.S. in Biology and a Ph.D. in Environmental Biology from the University of Louisville. He was also a post-doctoral fellow in Oceanography at Texas A&M University. He joined Keuka College in 2002, and has conducted aquatic and water-quality research on Keuka Lake and the other Finger Lakes for more than 15 years.

The ACE Fellows Program combines in-person and virtual learning engagements, interactive learning tools, campus visits, and placement at another higher education institution to condense years of on-the job experience and skills development into a single academic year.

The Fellows are included in the highest level of decision-making while participating in administrative activities at their host institutions. Time is also spent investigating a specified issue of benefit to their nominating institutions for implementation upon the Fellows’ return to campus at the conclusion of the Fellowship placement.

“Through the inclusion of Fellows and hosts from a variety of institution types, the program is helping to develop a climate of collaboration across sectors and regions. I am confident this diverse and talented group of higher education professionals will help build the leadership capacity necessary to solve complex problems and thrive in a changing landscape,” said Hughes.

About ACE – Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation’s higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and related associations. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.