COLLEGE NEWS

Staff reports

GRADUATIONS

BUFFALO — Kaitlynn Grevell, of Naples, graduated from Buffalo State with a BA in Art in spring 2021.



DEAN'S LIST

CAZENOVIA — Emma MacDowell, of Rushville, was named to the Cazenovia College Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester.

BUFFALO — Madison Alessi, of Penn Yan, is among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the spring 2021 Dean's List or Merit List.

DELHI — SUNY Delhi is proud to recognize Brittany Trank, of Hall, for her academic achievement and being named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.

READING, PA. — Shelby Woodard, of Penn Yan, has been named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Albright College. A graduate of Penn Yan Academy, Woodard studied Child and Family Studies with minors in Music and Political Science during the spring semester.

SCHENECTADY — Ava Bowen, of Naples, was named to the 2021 Dean's List at Union College. Bowen is a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in English.