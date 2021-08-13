COVID-19 Data and Masking Recommendations for Yates Co.

Yates County Public Health

If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, per the NYSDOH and CDC guidance, unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask in public settings.

YATES COUNTY – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the COVID-19 Data Tracker to show the levels of community transmission at the national, state, and local level. The levels of transmission are categorized as "low," "moderate," "substantial," and "high."

Director of Public Health, Annmarie Flanagan, states, “Here at Yates County Public Health, we look at the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker and our local numbers daily and plan accordingly. We then can inform our residents about the level of community transmission and the steps we need to take to protect our community. The data can show us potential trends including, where the individual has been, close contacts, and vaccination status. We also monitor the cases and levels of transmission at the regional level. If we see a surge in cases at the regional level, we can predict that Yates County will also see a surge in cases. This allows us time to plan, but we are always prepared to recommend changes to our Legislature based on CDC and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) guidance daily.”

With the recent increase in cases and the Delta variant becoming more prevalent, it is important to protect yourself against COVID-19. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself. While breakthrough cases may occur, you are much less likely to suffer from severe illness or death due to COVID-19.

There are steps you can take to protect yourself from COVID-19:

• If you aren’t vaccinated, you should get vaccinated. Continue to wear a mask over your nose and mouth and stay at least 6 feet from others. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often.

• If you are vaccinated, you have the choice to continue to wear a mask and social distance. You should continue to wash your hands often and stay home if you are sick.

• Get a COVID-19 vaccine today. Yates County Public Health offers vaccine clinics weekly. Visit our social media sites, our website, www.yatescountypublichealth.org, or call Yates County Public Health office at 315-536-5160 for more information.