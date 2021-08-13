Finger Lakes Health elects new board members

Finger Lakes Health

Finger Lakes Health’s Board of Directors has elected two new board members - Scott Mooney, M.D., and James Nardozzi.

Scott A. Mooney, M.D., is a radiologist with Finger Lakes Radiology, LLC. He attended medical school at New York Medical College, in Valhalla, N.Y., and completed a residency in Diagnostic Radiology and a fellowship in Musculoskeletal Radiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Mooney, who attended high school in Newark, N.Y., earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Rochester. Currently, he is president of the Geneva General Hospital Medical Staff.

James Nardozzi has served as president of Nardozzi Companies, including Narozzi Holdings LLC and Closed Loop Systems LLC, since 2006. A graduate of Geneva High School, he has completed excavation training, OSHA training, NYSDOT, NYSDEC, and NYS Tax and Finance training. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Geneva YMCA since 2018. He also serves on the Syrabex Board and is a member of JAMNCO.