New members for Yates County DAR chapter

Staff reports

YATES COUNTY – The Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently inducted two Yates County women into chapter membership.

Joan Mitchell, of Middlesex, is descended from her ancestor, Pvt. Henry Green, who served in the Revolution from Massachusetts. Joan is a retired nurse. Her sister, Lynn Williams, joined the Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter last year.

Margaret Long, of Penn Yan, is descended from her ancestor, Pvt. Anthony Cook, who served in the Revolution from Pennsylvania. Margaret is a retired teacher, and her mother was a member of the Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter.

The Gu-Ya-No-Ga Chapter, NSDAR, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022.