Thompson Health hosting Aug. 25 job fair

UR Medicine Thompson Health

CANANDAIGUA – UR Medicine Thompson Health will host a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Constellation Center for Health and Healing, located on the northern side of F.F. Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St. in Canandaigua.

Hiring managers will be conducting on-site interviews at the job fair, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m. and will also feature information about benefits. Open positions include jobs in clinical, administrative and general support areas.

Designated for three consecutive years by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader,” Thompson Health is also a five-time recipient of Wealth of Health Awards from the Rochester Business Journal, in recognition of workplace wellness programming. In addition, for three consecutive years, Thompson has received gold-level recognition from the American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. Earlier this year, the health system’s hospital achieved its fourth consecutive Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

For a listing of current openings, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers.