Torrey Clerk Betty Daggett honored by N.Y.S. Town Clerks Association

TORREY – Betty Daggett, clerk of the Town of Torrey, has recently been awarded certification as a Registered Municipal Clerk (RMC) by the New York State Town Clerks Association (NYSTCA) for achieving its high educational, experience, and participatory requirements.

“This prestigious award recognizes the professional competency of Ms. Daggett in fulfilling the the responsibilities of her office,” wrote Gretchen Hind, the NYSTCA RMC Chair, in her letter to Torrey Town Supervisor Patrick H. Flynn. “We are very pleased to have Betty as a member of our association and deeply appreciate your encouragement of her involvement with the association and the Registered Municipal Clerk Program.”

Daggett has been serving as Town Clerk for over 22 years, and is also a member of the New York State Town Clerks Association. She attained her designation as Registered Municipal Clerk through a combination of numerous hours of education and leadership in various professional and civic organizations. Certification is granted only after the applicant has demonstrated that they have met the stringent requirements established by the NYSTCA.

This statewide Certification Program was launched in 1997 in conjunction with the New York State Association of City and Village Clerks. The program aids municipal clerks in improving job performance and recognizes the professionalism of the municipal clerk's office. Specific education and experience requirements must be achieved before this prestigious designation of Registered Municipal Clerk is awarded. Qualifications of applicants are reviewed and approved by the NYS Town Clerks Certification Committee.

Founded in 1982, the New York State Town Clerks Association is an organization dedicated to promoting the professional development of town clerks across the state as administrative leaders. Membership offers town clerks and their deputies encouragement, specialized assistance, and continuing education relative to professional and personal improvement that will enhance their ability to serve their constituency. Nearly 900 of the 932 towns in New York State are currently members. Over 30 RMC awards have been made in the past year.