Two shows to close out Bristol Valley Theatre season

Bristol Valley Theatre

NAPLES – Bristol Valley Theater, at 151 South Main St., Naples, will conclude its outdoor theater season with "Neat," Aug. 18 through Sept. 3, and "'S Wonderful: An Evening with George Gershwin," Aug. 19 through Sept. 4.

Tickets are available through the box office at 585-374-6318 or online at bvtnaples.org. Some will be available at the door, but seating is limited to ensure social distancing. BVT also offers virtual streaming options for all performances through showtix4u.com/events/bvt.

Neat

by Charlayne Woodard

Aug. 18 – Sept. 3

A lovingly crafted memory play about a young Black woman’s coming of age in Albany, and the profound influence of a most unlikely family member, her brain damaged Aunt Neat. What begins as a nostalgic personal remembrance blossoms into a magical and inspiring evening of pure joy, compelling insight and hopefulness. Judie Annozine stars.

Join the cast and crew for a live talkback discussion Monday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. For the Zoom and YouTube links, visit https://bvtnaples.org/make-a-donation/

‘S Wonderful: An Evening with George Gershwin

by Michael Radi

Aug. 19 – Sept. 4

A BVT favorite steps into the shoes of iconic American composer George Gershwin for a world premiere evening of song and reflection over his lifetime of work. Michael Radi takes his place at the piano to bring George’s music and passion to life, including beloved hits like Summertime, Rhapsody in Blue, Embraceable You, and Fascinatin’ Rhythm.

Join the cast and crew for a live talkback discussion Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. For the Zoom and YouTube links, visit https://bvtnaples.org/acting-for-kids/