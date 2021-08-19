NYSEG Responding After Heavy Flooding Damages the Natural Gas System

NYSEG

PENN YAN – New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) is responding after heavy flooding in the area of Penn Yan damaged the natural gas system, disrupting service to approximately 144 customers. The company announced that gas operations crews worked throughout the day on Thursday to make safe the situation, repair damage to its infrastructure and have completed necessary pressure checks of the system. As a result, crews have begun restoring natural gas service to impacted customers.

To restore service, crews will have to access each customers’ home to safely re-light customer appliances. Restorations are expected to be completed tonight, with the exception of customers who are not home to allow access to appliances. Those customers are encouraged to call 1-800-572-1121 to schedule a time for NYSEG personnel to restore service.

Given the severe flooding in the region, the company also reminded customers of the following natural gas safety tips and information:

• If flooding of a home or business has already occurred or is about to occur, customers should contact us to have energy service turned off. Call us at 800-572-1121 to report natural gas emergencies. Customers should never attempt to turn off electricity and natural gas service.

• Stay out of flooded basements. Energized wiring or outlets below the water line may pose a hazard; natural gas service in a flooded basement may also pose a danger.

• To have natural gas service restored once flood waters have receded: If the natural gas meter and/or regulator were under water, customers must first contact NYSEG (or their natural gas company if it is not NYSEG). If any natural gas equipment (furnace, boiler, water heater, etc.) has been under water, they need to contact a plumbing and heating contractor to have the equipment checked. Customers can then contact their natural gas company to have service restored. Customers and contractors should never attempt to turn on natural gas service.

