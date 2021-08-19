Yates & Steuben Sheriffs Issue Boating Advisory

Staff reports

KEUKA LAKE – Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike and Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard report that with the heavy rains overnight and this week, many creeks and gullies that empty into Keuka Lake have washed trees and limbs into the lake along with assorted debris, dock parts, and boats floating adrift.

"All these storm related issues are causing hazards to navigation due to brown high water," say the Sheriffs. "Boaters are cautioned to be observant of floating debris in the water and reduce speeds to no wake as the water has risen considerably, and even over docks in some areas."

Sheriffs’ Marine patrols are on duty and responding to issues including reports of boats adrift in lake. Patrols on Seneca and Canandaigua Lakes are also reporting similar conditions in some areas of gully wash debris floating in the water.

A reminder that it’s the N.Y. State Navigation Law on Keuka Lake to travel at no more than 5 mph while boating within 200 feet of shore. Any hidden obstructions are likely to be inside those distances.