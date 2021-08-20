Additional Powerball drawing on Monday nights

N.Y. State Lottery

NEW YORK – Powerball players will soon be able to play the popular game for a new Monday night drawing. The first Monday drawing is set for August 23 at 10:59 p.m. Sales for the new drawing will begin on Sunday, August 22. The new drawing joins the lineup of Powerball drawings currently held each Wednesday and Saturday evening.

The addition of the Monday night drawing will provide more opportunities for New Yorkers to join the millions of players who have won cash prizes. In fiscal year 2020-21, a Malta man won a $94.8 million jackpot prize. In the same time period, there were 19 New York players who won prizes of $1 million or more, 132 winners of more than $50,000 and 10,826 winners of $100 or more.

Powerball is played by selecting five numbers from 1-69 and one Powerball number from 1-26. The Power Play add-on feature is also available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Complete prize, odds information and past winning numbers for Powerball can be found on New York Lottery web site at www.nylottery.ny.gov.

About the New York Lottery – The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-2021 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.