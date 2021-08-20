Electricians recruiting apprentices

NY State Department of Labor

FINGER LAKES – According to the New York State Department of Labor, the Geneva Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, Local Union #840, will conduct a recruitment from Sept. 13, 2021 through Sept. 9, 2022 for eight Electrician Apprentices.

Applications must be obtained and completed in person, from IBEW Local Union #840, 1401 Routes 5 and 20, Geneva, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, during the recruitment period. Applications must be submitted no later than Sept. 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

Applicants must pay a $10 testing fee at the time of application. Applicants may request that this fee be waived. Fee waivers will be approved upon showing verifiable proof of financial need.

The Committee requires that applicants:

• Must be at least 18 years old.

• Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED).

• Must have one year of algebra with a passing grade. Proof of education required after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

• Must pass a physical examination and drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

• Must be physically able to perform the work of an electrician, which includes:

- Climbing and working off of scaffolds, ladders, poles, and towers of various heights.

- Crawling and working in confined spaces such as attics and manholes.

• Must take and pass the NJATC Electrical Aptitude Test and obtain a score of at least four out of nine.

• Must possess a valid New York State driver’s license in order to operate company vehicles.

• Must be willing and able to attend all classroom instruction at the approved school as required to complete the apprenticeship.

• Must have reliable means of transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.

• Apprentices must furnish their own hand tools as appropriate for the trade. Estimated cost of hand tools is approximately $300 by the end of the program.

• Must be able to read English and hear and understand verbal instructions and warnings given in English.

• Must reside within the geographic jurisdiction of Local Union #840. This includes the following:

- Cayuga County - All townships except Genoa, Ira, Sterling, Victory, Locke, Sempronius, and Summerhill.

- Onondaga County - The townships of Elbridge and Skaneateles.

- Ontario County - The townships of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Gorham, Hopewell, Manchester, Phelps, and Seneca.

- Seneca County - All the townships except Covert and Lodi.

- Wayne County - The townships of Arcadia, Galen, Lyons, and Savannah.

- Yates County - All the townships.

For further information, applicants should contact Geneva Electrical JATC Local Union #840 at 315-789-3330. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.