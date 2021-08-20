Greenidge gives $5,000 for Camp Iroquois kids

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

KEUKA LAKE – Greenidge Generation recently made a $5,000 donation to Camp Iroquois, the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute’s summer camp for children on East Bluff Drive.

Camp Iroquois is no-cost retreat for children from all across New York State. It is specifically for boys and girls ages 9 through 12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have any other opportunity to enjoy summer camp with all its fun activities that will become memories for their lifetimes.