KanPak’s ‘Christmas in July’ benefits Yates Christmas Program

PENN YAN – The Golden State Foods Foundation at the KanPak dairy product facility in Penn Yan recently held a "Christmas in July" event to collect new, unwrapped gifts for the Yates Christmas Program.

"The program has assisted families in need for more than 30 years and the Foundation is proud to provide support to this great organization!" said GSF Foundation Chairperson Melissa Nolan. "Over 200 gifts were donated!" says Nolan.

GSF Foundation’s Penn Yan KanPak committee organized and promoted the gift donation drive, with a summer cookout style lunch as an added treat. GSF Foundation members, along with KanPak CEO Chad Buechel and the local management team served hamburgers and hot dogs, beans, pasta salad, chips, and drinks to all the associates.

Purchasing Buyer Pam Osgood and Administrative Assistant Ann Mulvaney were singled out for special thanks for going "above and beyond to make these events special.

“This was our second year hosting the event to collect donations for the Yates Christmas Program for families in need," said Nolan. "GSF Foundation’s KanPak Penn Yan committee has also volunteered during the past four annual events at the Penn Yan Armory, where local families in need come to receive the donated gifts.”

Yates Christmas Program (formerly Christmas For The Needy) has been an institution in Yates County for more than 30 years. Run entirely by volunteers, and on donations from Yates County residents and friends, there are no paid staff or administrative costs.

Through the annual program, children and families are provided with new clothes, personal care items, toys, books, and family games. In 2019, the Armory served about 306 families, including nearly 711 children.

Tax deductible donations, made payable to “Yates Christmas Program,” may be mailed to P.O. Box 145, Penn Yan, NY 14527.