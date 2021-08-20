'No-wake' 5 mph speed limit issued on Seneca Lake

Staff reports

SENECA LAKE – Sheriff Bill Yessman has issued a boater’s advisory for all lakes within Schuyler County.

Due to the recent heavy rainfall lake levels are high, and there are large amounts of floating debris in the lakes. All boaters are urged to use caution and keep a lookout for debris on and below the surface.

Additionally, for all boaters and recreational jet skis on the lakes, there is a no-wake, 5 mph speed limit on all lakes until further notice. This is to prevent damage to docks and boats.