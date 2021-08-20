Purple Heart recipients honored by American Legion

Penn Yan American Legion, Johnson-Costello Post #355

PENN YAN – Four living Purple Heart recipients were honored by the Johnson-Costello Post #355, American Legion at a special event held at the Post in Penn Yan.

An extensive research project identified a total of 40 veterans, living and deceased, from the Penn Yan area who received the Purple Heart as the result of being wounded while serving their country. The Purple Heart is the oldest military honor in the United States, first awarded by George Washington in the American Revolution.

Those who were able to attend the event included one World War II veteran, Archer Martin; and three Vietnam veterans, Fred Jensen, Ron Potter, and Alan "Herbie" Snyder. They received special recognition during the event, which included a dinner, a history of the Purple Heart, and the reading of the honor roll of recipients. Family members of several honorees who have passed on were also in attendance.

There is no central registry of Purple Heart recipients, so Legion members identified the 40 area veterans who were honored that night.