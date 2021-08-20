September Red Cross blood drives scheduled

Red Cross

YATES COUNTY – Four American Red Cross blood drives will be held in Yates County in September:

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Himrod Fire House 12:30-6 p.m. at 3530 Penn Yan-Himrod Road, Himrod

Benton Fire House 2-6:30 p.m. at 932 Route 14A, Benton

•Thursday, Sept. 16

Branchport Fire House 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Route 54A, Branchport

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Rushville United Methodist Church 2-6:30 p.m. at 22 N. Main St., Rushville

Blood supplies of all types remain extremely low. Staffing at a drive is determined by appointments, which are encouraged. Walk-in donors will be accommodated if time permits.

Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or download the Red Cross Donor App which will provide you with a current donor card on your phone. Save time at the drive by completing a Rapid Pass which includes pre-donation reading and the health questionnaire the day of the drive.

Go to RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or your donor app. Every two seconds someone needs blood. One unit of blood can help as many as three people. Give the gift of life!