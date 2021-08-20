Stroke Support Group Meets Sept. 2 via Zoom

UR Medicine Thompson Health

CANANDAIGUA – A representative of Bridges for Brain Injury, Inc., will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Sept. 2, meeting of the regional Stroke Support Group hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m., via Zoom, and will feature Tiffany Joubert, director of wildlife education and development for Bridges for Brain Injury Inc. The nonprofit organization serves a variety of individuals – including those who have experienced a stroke – and has a mission “to guide individuals with a traumatic brain injury and physical disabilities and their families, by ‘bridging the gap’ between surviving and living lives of independence with dignity and hope.”

Thompson’s monthly support group is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The group facilitator is stroke-certified registered nurse Sarah Gallagher, the stroke coordinator at F.F. Thompson Hospital.

To sign up for the Sept. 2 meeting, email Sarah_Gallagher@URMC.Rochester.edu. Call 585-396-6965 for more information.

F.F. Thompson Hospital is a New York State Department of Health-designated Stroke Center and recipient of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally accepted, research-based guidelines.