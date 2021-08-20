Yates Co. TB and Health Assoc. sponsors Care Net education programs

CareNet

PENN YAN – Care Net Penn Yan has received a grant of $500 toward its educational programs from the Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association.

In March of 2020, Care Net began offering virtual services in order to continue serving residents of Yates County during the COVID-19 shut down. Even after re-opening for all in-person services, Care Net continued to offer virtual services as well. The grant from the Yates County TB & Health Association will enable Care Net to continue growing the virtual and in-person educational services such as pregnancy and parenting classes for mothers and fathers in Yates County.

Care Net is a not-for-profit agency which exists to help women and families who may be facing an unplanned pregnancy, pregnancy or parenting related concerns, or relationship needs. The services help empower each client in finding the resources to make educated and healthy choices.

The services being offered include:

• Free pregnancy tests

• Pregnancy options information

• Referral for a free limited ultrasound

• Community referrals

• Pregnancy and parenting classes

• Life skills classes

• Relationship help and support

• Material aid

Care Net is happy to now be able to serve Yates County through virtual services in addition to in-person services. All of the services are free and confidential.

Care Net Penn Yan office is located at 162 Main St. and is open Mondays from noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact Care Net Penn Yan by mail at P.O. Box 609, Penn Yan, NY 14527; by phone at 315-536-7333; or by mail at pycarenet@hotmail.com. The website is www.carenetpy.com.