Cornell Cooperative Extension offers free container garden kits to all

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County

PENN YAN – We may be moving toward the end of summer but it’s not too late to grow fresh produce this year. Many vegetables, particularly greens such as lettuce and spinach thrive in the cooler conditions of fall. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County is excited to share our gardening skills and nutrition knowledge once again with our entire community. With the help of a New York State Ag and Markets grant, we have available a do-it-yourself gardening kit, complete with everything you will need to grow tasty and healthy lettuce and herbs indoors. The kits are free and are available at the CCE-Yates County office.

Each kit includes:

• Three planting containers

• Three drain trays

• Potting mix

• Three packets of seeds including sweet Italian basil, green onion, and lettuce

All three thrive in containers and can be grown outside and then brought inside when the weather begins to cool to brighten up your fall cooking. CCE wants your gardening experience to be successful, so we have included a brochure with complete planting instructions in each kit. If you encounter questions about your plants, available online is a Facebook group where you can get your answers as well as fellow gardener suggestions. It is also a great place to share photos of your successful container gardens. This group is located at: http://bit.ly/containergardengroup.

If you would like to reserve a kit or have any questions, please contact the CCE-Yates County office at 315-536-5123 or Caroline Boutard-Hunt at cb239@cornell.edu.

The Yates County Master Gardener Volunteers would also like to announce their fall bulb sale. For varieties and pricing, visit our website at https://bit.ly/fallbulbssale. Bulbs will be ready by the end of September, but we recommend you order as soon as possible because supplies are limited. Contact Cheryl Flynn at cj348@cornell.edu for more information. The Yates County Master Gardner Program thanks you for your support.

