Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery wins 4th Best Winery Tour in USA Today poll

Press Release

HAMMONDSPORT – After a month long of voting, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, located in Hammondsport on Keuka Lake, wins 4th Best Winery Tour and 7th Best Wine Tasting Room in a national poll hosted by USA Today 10Best.

USA Today 10Best empowers their readers to live well and travel smart by providing original, unbiased and experiential content. Nominees in each category are selected by an expert panel in an editorial review and are then voted on by readers over the course of 4 weeks.

“Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, located in the Finger Lakes wine region of New York, previously offered informative group vineyard tours, including barrel tasting events. Since the pandemic, the winery has launched a Progressive Tasting Experience, which 10Best's Food and Drink Editor Kae Lani Palmisano considers “the most interesting and adapted wine tour (in the region).” The winery provides guided instructional tastings for small groups, with five different tasting stations, each having a theme-related selection of wines,” states the USA Today 10Best editorial.

The Progressive Tasting Experience at Dr. Konstantin Frank was conceived in Spring 2020 as the winery prepared for reopening after the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

“A core of our mission is to educate and tell the story of our founder, Dr. Konstantin Frank, who revolutionized the wines of our region,” states 4th generation owner Meaghan Frank. “This tasting experience was developed to offer all our guests a safe place to taste without sacrificing education, guest experience, tasting excellence and enjoyment.”

The Progressive Tasting Experience brings a vineyard and cellar tour to guests. Tasters travel to four different stations set up throughout each tasting room. Each station offers an educational theme relating to the history of our winery. Learn the production of sparkling wines, how our founder ignited the Vinifera Revolution, why old vines are important to wine quality, innovations in winemaking, and stories of the women of the generations. At each station there is a selection of wines that relate to each theme.

In addition to the Progressive Tasting Experience, the 1886 Food & Wine Experience reopened this year for its 6th year in offerings. Hosted at the historic Chateau Frank building built in 1886, the 1886 Food & Wine Experience caters to those with a deeper interest in the Dr. Frank winemaking and viticultural program. This two-hour experience includes an in-depth viticultural or cellar experience, followed by a seated educational wine flight paired with creative, small foods.

Reservations are highly recommended for all tasting experiences at Dr. Konstantin Frank and can be made online on their website www.drfrankwines.com. Walk-ins are welcome in Eugenia’s Garden for casual wine flights, wines by the glass, and cheese and charcuterie plates.

About Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery – Now in its fourth generation, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery is one of the most prestigious wineries in the Finger Lakes wine region since 1962. Located on Keuka Lake a few miles north of Hammondsport, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has long been associated with the New York wine revolution. Its founder, Dr. Konstantin Frank, pioneered the introduction of the European vitis vinifera grapevines in the eastern United States. The vineyards on Keuka Lake are home to some of the oldest vines in the U.S. with the 2nd oldest Pinot Noir vines in America.