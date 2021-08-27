Ken Campbell plays 'Music at the Gazebo' concert

Village of Dresden

DRESDEN – The Village of Dresden’s "Music at the Gazebo" welcomes back Ken Campbell for the final concert from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.

If you didn't see Campbell the first time, make sure to see him this time. He is sure to entertain. With a wide selection of songs, from the classics to fan favorites, everyone can find a song they love.

The free concert takes place at the Gazebo lawn on the corner of Main and Cornelia streets in Dresden. Water, soda, snacks, and ice cream will be available to purchase. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and arrive early to claim their space.

If Mother Nature doesn't allow us to be outside, the concert will be held at the Methodist Church on Cornelia Street.