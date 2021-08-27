Leah Hoyt, RN, honored with DAISY Award

Finger Lakes Health

FINGER LAKES – Finger Lakes Health honored Leah Hoyt, RN, at Geneva General Hospital with “The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.” Hoyt, a graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nurses Health & Sciences, works on 3 North at Geneva General Hospital.

A grateful patient nominated her for the Daisy Award: “I am a 67 year old retired internist who was hospitalized at Geneva General Hospital. I am writing to point out to Leah Hoyt’s colleagues and supervisors what a truly superior nurse she is and to thank her for her outstanding care. Leah was extraordinarily well organized and efficient. No matter how many tasks she needed to perform at my bedside, she always had everything she needed and completed her tasks quickly. She is socially adept, was encouraging, and seemed to be genuinely interested in me as her patient and as a person. Leah is very skilled in so many areas that it is difficult to believe she's relatively new to nursing. I am very grateful for the care I received from her and hope she receives the recognition and appreciation from the nursing department that she so deserves.

Established by The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family, this award recognizes nurses who have had a profound impact in the lives of their patients and patient families. Patrick died at age 33 in 1999 from complications from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Patrick received from the nurses at his bedside inspired this award.

If you have received extraordinary care by a nurse, or are a family member of someone who has been treated with great care, and would like to nominate her or him please visit: http://www.daisynomination.org/0010g00001dcZE0AAM

Nomination boxes are also located throughout Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and Geneva General Hospital.

Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. At each DAISY Award celebration, delicious cinnamon rolls are served, as this was Patrick’s favorite treat and one of the few foods he could eat.