Manor Crest Foundation completes Yates Community Endowment grant project

Manor Crest Foundation

PENN YAN – The Manor Crest Foundation has successfully completed the Yates County Community Endowment Grant Project. The grant was awarded in June 2020 for $5,000 for the project entitled, “Communication with a Twist.” It was designed around an overwhelming need for electronics to facilitate communication within the Foundation’s two facilities: the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, a skilled nursing facility, and Clinton Crest Manor, an adult home, both located in Penn Yan.

The project, a new adventure for the facilities, centered around the importance of communication for the residents, a need exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic, which severely restricted communication with family members, relatives and friends, staff members, and even among the residents themselves while being quarantined in their rooms.

With the Yates Endowment Grant funding, each facility was able to purchase electronic equipment, such as iPads for gaming and zooming, boom boxes for music, hearing and amplifying devices for communication with families, and a total sound system for the Clinton Crest dining facility. All of these items served to enhance the lives of the residents during the “lock-down” period.

The Grant assisted the Manor Crest Foundation in fulfilling one of its missions – improving the quality of life for each resident especially during the pandemic period.

“The Manor Crest Foundation Board is overwhelmingly grateful to the Yates Endowment Grant Committee, as well as the Rochester Area Community Foundation for awarding the funding for this project,” says Board President Richard Lent.