Soldiers & Sailors Auxiliary mum sale benefit underway

S&S Auxiliary

PENN YAN – The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is taking orders for beautiful fall mums. The plants come in yellow, rust, and dark red/burgundy. The price is $8 per 10-inch plant.

To keep our volunteers and customers safe, orders will be taken only by mail. All orders must be pre-paid and received by Monday, Sept. 13.

Please mail payment along with name, phone number, with color and number of plants to:

Sylvia Eisenhart

315 Keuka St.

Penn Yan, NY 14527

*Make check payable to "Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary."

Plant pick-up is between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Friday, Sept.17, in front of the hospital. Masks are required and please stay in your car until it is your turn for pick up.

All proceeds from this sale will be used by the Auxiliary to support projects at the hospital and The Homestead.