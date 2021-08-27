Yates County participates in statewide STOP-DWI Labor Day/End of Summer campaign

Yates County Sheriff's Office

Yates County will take part in the “High Visibility Engagement Campaign”

STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs with the end of summer and through Labor Day weekend ending Sept.6.

Sheriff Ron Spike, the STOP DWI Coordinator, says that Yates County police agencies will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign commences at end of summer and ends after Labor Day. According to Sheriff Spike, this time is one of the busiest travel times of the year and marks the official end of summer. New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI Programs will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.”

“This is a campaign to reduce alcohol related motor vehicle accidents and injuries,” said Chief Tom Dunham of the Penn Yan Police Dept. Sheriff Spike added, “Labor Day marks the end of summer vacations – don’t let it end a life. Be responsible, don’t drink and drive, and don’t let friends drink and drive.”

The STOP-DWI Labor Day / End of Summer High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.