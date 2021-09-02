Yates County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 45% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 45% of people living in Yates County were fully vaccinated as of Aug. 31, according to data from the New York Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New York reported 2,278,590 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New York as of Aug. 31 were New York County (69%), Hamilton County (67%), Schenectady County (67%), Nassau County (67%) and Tompkins County (67%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Yates County as of Aug. 31:

How many people in Yates County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

49% of people in Yates County had received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 12,236 people, as of Aug. 31

45% of people in Yates County were fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,352 people

How many people in New York have been vaccinated so far?

67% of people in New York had received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 13,107,270 people

60% of people in New York were fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,696,867 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.