4th Annual ‘Life Is A Journey’ helps Keuka Comfort Care Home

Keuka Comfort Care Home

Walk/Run/Bike event to benefit Keuka Comfort Care Home’s hospice care

PENN YAN – Need some motivation to maintain your fitness but you’re not quite ready for an in-person event? Join the Keuka Comfort Care Home’s “Life is a Journey … Fly Like an Eagle” virtual event around the Finger Lakes, and let your imagination take flight along the way.

Beginning Sept.15 and on your own schedule, run, walk, or cycle outside or indoors on a treadmill or stationary bike. Whenever and wherever you are walking, running, or cycling, your mileage counts toward your daily total.

It’s all on the honor system, but you can record your miles and track your “migration” on the dedicated race website to help keep you motivated. Weekly emails highlighting the sights and history along the route will give an extra boost of encouragement to keep adding more miles.

All event proceeds (after expenses) will go to support the participating Comfort Care Homes, whose mission is to provide compassionate end-of-life care for those who are nearing the end of their life’s journey.

For more information and to register for “Life is a Journey…Fly Like an Eagle;” visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/PennYan/LifeisaJourneyCelebratetheFinish.