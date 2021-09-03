Area artists applauded for work at Juried Show

Arts Center of Yates County

PENN YAN – Painters from East Aurora, Batavia, Penfield, Rochester, and Macedon won honors at the Arts Center of Yates County’s national Juried Show. Judge Lanna Pejovic chose 60 pieces by 41 artists from around western New York and Pennsylvania for inclusion in the show, now on exhibit at the Arts Center’s Flick Gallery.

An oil painting entitled “Inlet” by East Aurora artist Linda Ludwig took top prize for the show. Kevin Feary’s oil painting "Towering Sycamore" took second place with another oil “Up the Creek” by Victoria Brzustowicz awarded third place. Work by Steve BonDurant, of Macedon, and Joni Monroe, of Rochester, received honorable mention from Pejovic.

The Juried Show exhibit was organized by Arts Center volunteers Lana Grauer and Fran Bliek, and was open to any painter in the country. The exhibit runs through Oct. 1.

For more information, contact the Arts Center at 315-536-8226.